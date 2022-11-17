World Markets

Egyptian-British activist was close to death when he broke hunger strike - family

Credit: REUTERS/OMAR ROBERT HAMILTON

November 17, 2022 — 12:52 pm EST

Written by Farah Saafan for Reuters ->

CAIRO, Nov 17 (Reuters) - The family of Egyptian-British activist Alaa Abd el-Fattah said on Thursday that he had broken his hunger strike after collapsing in prison in a "near-death experience" and having a cannula inserted into his body to revive him.

Abd el-Fattah had also been restrained in his cell after refusing to submit to a medical examination and hitting his head against the wall, the family said in a statement after visiting him in prison for the first time in weeks.

Abd el-Fattah had been on hunger strike since April 2 against his detention and prison conditions.

