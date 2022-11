Egyptian-British activist breaks hunger strike - letter on Twitter

Adds more from letter, background on strike

CAIRO, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Detained Egyptian-British activist Alaa Abd El-Fattah has told his family he has broken his hunger strike, his sister Sanaa Seif said on Tuesday.

"I've broken my strike. I'll explain everything on Thursday," Abd el-Fattah said in a letter dated on Monday which Seif posted on Twitter.

The blogger and activist, who was on hunger strike in protest against his detention and prison conditions for more than 220 days, had escalated his protest by saying he would stop drinking water at the start of the COP27 climate summit which opened in Egypt last week.

On Monday his sister said he had told the family he had resumed drinking water in a message which she said was the first sign of life for days.

Abd el-Fattah's strike has overshadowed the United Nations climate talks in the Red Sea resort of Sharm el-Sheikh, where several leaders have raised the case with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, including U.S. President Joe Biden.

In Tuesday's letter Alaa said he hoped to see his family later this week. "The important thing is I want to celebrate my birthday with you on Thursday.... so bring a cake, normal provisions," according to the letter.

