Egyptian bourse head expects four IPOs in second half of the year

CAIRO, June 13 (Reuters) - The head of the Egyptian stock exchange told Reuters on Sunday he expects four companies in the IT, agriculture and chemicals industries to conduct initial public offerings (IPOs) in the second half of 2021.

