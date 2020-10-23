Egyptian bank CIB says chairman stepping down

CAIRO, Oct 23 (Reuters) - Egypt's Commercial International Bank (CIB) on Friday said that Chairman Hisham Ezz al-Arab would step down with immediate effect after the bank received a letter from the central bank discharging him.

CIB said it would review and investigate all issues raised by the central bank. It said its board had unanimously decided to appoint Sherif Samy as non-executive chairman subject to central bank approval.

(Reporting by Patrick Werr Writing by Aidan Lewis Editing by David Goodman )

((Aidan.Lewis@tr.com; +20-1001174410;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.