Egyptian bank CIB says chairman stepping down

Egypt's Commercial International Bank (CIB) on Friday said that Chairman Hisham Ezz al-Arab would step down with immediate effect after the bank received a letter from the central bank discharging him.

CIB said it would review and investigate all issues raised by the central bank. It said its board had unanimously decided to appoint Sherif Samy as non-executive chairman subject to central bank approval.

