News & Insights

World Markets

Egyptian agrees deal with Norway's Scatec for electric interconnection with Europe

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

May 03, 2023 — 07:31 am EDT

Written by Momen Saeed Atallah for Reuters ->

CAIRO,May 3 (Reuters) - Egypt agreed a preliminary deal with Norway's Scatec company on Wednesday to carry out studies for electric interconnection between Egypt and Europe via Italy, a statement for the Egyptian cabinet said.

Egypt aims to export three gigawatts of electricity it will generate from renewable energy to Europe.

(Reporting by Momen Saeed Atallah, writing by Omar Abdel-Razek, Editing by Louise Heavens)

((OmarAbdel-Razek.Abdel-Hakim@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
World Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.