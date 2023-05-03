Egyptian agrees deal with Norway's Scatec for electric interconnection with Europe

CAIRO,May 3 (Reuters) - Egypt agreed a preliminary deal with Norway's Scatec company on Wednesday to carry out studies for electric interconnection between Egypt and Europe via Italy, a statement for the Egyptian cabinet said.

Egypt aims to export three gigawatts of electricity it will generate from renewable energy to Europe.

(Reporting by Momen Saeed Atallah, writing by Omar Abdel-Razek, Editing by Louise Heavens)

