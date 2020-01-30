Egyptair to suspend all China flights over coronavirus

Adds detail

CAIRO, Jan 30 (Reuters) - Egyptair will suspend all flights to and from China starting on Feb. 1 over the coronavirus outbreak, the civil aviation ministry said in a statement on Thursday.

Flights from and to Hangzhou will be suspended on Feb.1 followed by flights to and from Guangzhou and Beijing on Feb.4 until further notice, the statement said.

The last Chinese tourist group in Egypt will leave on Feb. 4, it said.

Concerns over the spread of the flu-like virus, which originated in the central city of Wuhan, are growing as the death toll rises.

(Reporting by Abdel Nasser Abou ElFadl and Omar Fahmy, writing by Amina Ismail; editing by Jason Neely)

