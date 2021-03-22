World Markets

Egyptair to ask government for financial assistance - CEO

Alexander Cornwell Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/MOHAMED ABD EL GHANY

Egyptair expects to ask the Egyptian government for 5 to 7 billion Egyptian pounds ($317.84 million - $444.98 million) in assistance this year, needed to pay for outstanding loans and aircraft leasing fees, its chief executive said.

CEO and chairman Roshdy Zakaria told reporters at an industry event in the United Arab Emirates he was optimistic about continued assistance from the government and that there was no plan to reduce the size of the current fleet.

($1 = 15.7310 Egyptian pounds)

