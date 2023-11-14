News & Insights

EgyptAir nears deal for around 10 Airbus A350s -sources

Credit: REUTERS/STEPHANE MAHE

November 14, 2023 — 12:05 am EST

Written by Tim Hepher and Alexander Cornwell & Pesha Magid for Reuters ->

DUBAI, Nov 14 (Reuters) - EgyptAir is close to announcing a deal to buy around 10 Airbus AIR.PA A350s, according to sources familiar with the matter.

The deal could be announced as soon as Tuesday morning at the Dubai Airshow, the sources said, declining to be identified as they were not authorised to discuss the matter publicly.

Airbus AIR.PA declined to comment.

EgyptAir EGY.UL could not be immediately reached for comment.

Abu Dhabi newspaper The National quoted the EgyptAir Chairman Yehia Zakaria on Tuesday as saying the airline was in talks with Airbus to acquire A350 wide-body jets.

