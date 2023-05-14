Egypt wheat reserves sufficient for 5 months, says minister

CAIRO,May 14 (Reuters) - Egypt’s strategic reserves of wheat are sufficient for 5 months of consumption, the supply minister said on Sunday.

Supply Minister Ali Moselhy said the government has bought 2 million tonnes of local wheat since the beginning of the harvest, with the volume expected to reach 4 million tonnes by the end of the season.

Strategic reserves of rice are sufficient for 3.1 months, sugar for 7 months and vegetable oils for 4 months, the minister added.

(Reporting by Omar Abdel-Razek Editing by David Goodman )

((OmarAbdel-Razek.Abdel-Hakim@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.