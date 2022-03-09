Egypt under no pressure to tap grain market until end of year - PM

CAIRO, March 9 (Reuters) - Egypt has strategic reserves of wheat sufficient to cover its needs for 4 months and will not need to tap the international market for grain until the end of the year, Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly said on Wednesday in a televised address.

Egypt aims to procure 5-5.5 million tonnes of local wheat from its harvest set to begin mid-April by providing fresh incentives to farmers such as quicker payments, which will be announced in coming days, he added.

(Reporting by Nadine Awadalla; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

