Egypt, UAE sign deal on $10 bln wind energy project -state TV

June 06, 2023 — 08:36 am EDT

Written by Nayera Abdallah for Reuters ->

DUBAI, June 6 (Reuters) - Egypt signed a deal with United Arab Emirates on Tuesday for a $10 billion wind energy project to produce 10 gigawatts of electricity, Egyptian state TV reported.

The project will be established bya consortium led by UAE renewable energy firm Masdar and including Infinity Power and Egypt's Hassan Allam Utilities.

