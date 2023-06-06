Egypt, UAE sign deal on $10 bln wind energy project -state TV

Adds details

DUBAI, June 6 (Reuters) - Egypt signed a deal with United Arab Emirates on Tuesday for a $10 billion wind energy project to produce 10 gigawatts of electricity, Egyptian state TV reported.

The project will be established bya consortium led by UAE renewable energy firm Masdar and including Infinity Power and Egypt's Hassan Allam Utilities.

(Reporting by Nayera Abdallah; writing by Ahmed Elimam; editing by Louise Heavens and Jason Neely)

((Ahmed.Elimam@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.