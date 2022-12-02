Egypt to start exporting agricultural products to Philippines - statement

CAIRO, Dec 2 (Reuters) - Egypt is to start exporting agricultural products to the Philippines following five years of negotiations, the Egyptian agriculture ministry said in a statement on Friday.

The first shipment of Egyptian citrus is expected to be exported to the Philippines during the current season, the ministry added.

(Reporting by Momen Saeed Atallah; Writing by Alaa Swilam; Editing by Jan Harvey)

