Egypt to sell stakes in five or six state companies by end-June 2020 - PM

CAIRO, Sept 25 (Reuters) - Egypt will offer stakes in five or six state-owned enterprises by the end of June 2020 in an effort "to encourage the private sector and citizens to invest", Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly said.

Last year, Egypt announced a programme to sell minority stakes in 23 state-owned enterprises over the next few years, but it was delayed due to turbulence in emerging markets.

The statement late on Tuesday came as Egypt's stock market tumbled 10.7% this week, erasing almost all gains made in 2019 in trading between Sunday and Tuesday after fallout from protests in Cairo and other cities over the weekend.

