Egypt to resume LNG exports this month - petroleum minister

ABU DHABI, Oct 3 (Reuters) - Egypt will resume liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports this month as planned, petroleum minister Tarek El Molla told Reuters on Tuesday on the sidelines of the ADIPEC energy conference in Abu Dhabi.

"We are still arranging and preparing for that, quantities are not yet defined," he said.

(Reporting by Maha El Daha, Editing by Louise Heavensn)

