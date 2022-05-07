World Markets

Egypt to offer companies on stock exchange as of September - minister tells Reuters

Momen Saeed Atallah Reuters
Egypt will start offering shares in state companies on the country's stock exchange starting from September, Public Enterprise Minister Hisham Tawfik told Reuters on Saturday.

The minister said that the move had been postponed until after the end of the summer vacation period.

The government had planned to offer shares in 4-6 companies during the current fiscal year that runs to end-June.

