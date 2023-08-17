News & Insights

Egypt to keep electricity prices unchanged for consumers until Jan. 2024

Credit: REUTERS/AMR ABDALLAH DALSH

August 17, 2023 — 10:51 am EDT

Written by Momen Saeed Attallah for Reuters ->

Adds background

CAIRO, Aug 17 (Reuters) - Egypt will keep electricity prices unchanged for consumers until Jan. 2024, the cabinet said in a statement on Thursday.

Egypt, however, has committed to deep cuts to energy subsidies and a range of monetary and fiscal reforms as part of a financial support package with the International Monetary Fund.

The country is currently grappling with power shortages as a heatwave drives up demand for cooling.

(Reporting by Momen Saeed Attallah; Writing by Enas Alashray; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

