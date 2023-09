Corrects to "to import" in headline and "will import" in text instead of "imported"

Sept 27 (Reuters) - Egypt’s supply ministry said on Wednesday it will import 200,000 tonnes of raw sugar set to arrive in the “coming period.”

(Reporting by Sarah El Safty; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.