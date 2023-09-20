Egypt to establish tyre factory with 1 bln euro investment -cabinet

Adds details

CAIRO, Sept 20 (Reuters) - Egypt will establish a tyre factory in the Suez Canal Economic Zone with 1 billion euros ($1.07 billion) worth of investment, a cabinet statement said on Wednesday.

The cabinet has signed a contract with Rolling Plus for chemical industries, whose shareholders include Egyptian, Saudi, and Cypriot companies, to establish a factory with a capacity to produce 7 million tyres per year, it said.

($1 = 0.9349 euros)

(Reporting by Momen Saeed Atallah, editing by Louise Heavens)

