Egypt to auction land for gold exploration next month

CAIRO, Feb 25 (Reuters) - Egypt will auction 56,000 square kilometres of Eastern Desert land for gold and associated minerals exploration next month after amending its rules to make concessions more attractive to investors, the petroleum minister said on Tuesday.

The country has changed from a system of production sharing to one of royalties and taxes, which appears to mean companies are no longer obliged to operate in joint venture with the Egyptian government.

Petroleum Minister Tarek El Molla told a press conference on Tuesday the minimum royalty will be 5% of output, the minimum tax 22.5% of the profits and the carried interest 15% of profits.

Egypt's Eastern desert is believed to be highly mineral-rich as it forms part of an area known as the Arabian-Nubian shield, a geological feature that stretches from Saudi Arabia and Yemen in the east to Sudan and Egypt in the west.

Neighbouring Sudan produced an estimated 76.6 tonnes of gold in 2018, according to the World Gold Council, making it Africa’s third biggest producer. Egypt's output that year was just 14.7 tonnes.

The international auction of 320 blocks will begin on March 15 and end on July 15, Molla said. Each block will be about 170 square kilometres, the Egyptian Mineral Resources Authority (EMRA) added in a separate statement.

The blocks will be awarded within four months of the start of the bid round's start, an EMRA official said on Sunday.

Subsequent auctions would be held every four months, the EMRA statement said. Molla said exploration auctions for iron, phosphates and other minerals would be held by the end of the year.

The petroleum ministry is preparing a strategy to increase exports, add value and expand the employment of local industry, Molla said.

