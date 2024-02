Adds data on maturing T-bills

CAIRO, Feb 1 (Reuters) - Egypt will auction $1 billion in one-year dollar T-bills on Feb. 5 for settlement the next day, its central bank said on Thursday.

The bills will replace $1.07 billion in maturing one-year T-bills that carried a yield of 4.90%.

(Reporting by Enas Alashray and Patrick Werr; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne)

