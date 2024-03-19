Egypt to allocate $2.66 bln for bread subsidies in FY 2024/2025 budget- finance minister

Adds details

DUBAI, March 19 (Reuters) - Egypt will allocate more than 125 billion Egyptian pounds ($2.66 billion) for bread subsidies in its 2024/2025 state budget and more than 147 billion pounds ($3.13 billion) in petroleum products subsidies, a finance ministry statement said on Tuesday citing Finance Minister Mohamed Mait.

Egypt, one of the world's biggest wheat importers which also relies on imports of other basic foods and fuel, has been struggling with a foreign currency crunch, a gaping budget and balance of payments deficits.

A total of 596 billion Egyptian pounds ($12.67 billion) was allocated for social protection programmes, including 134 billion pounds for food subsidies in particular, Mait added.

Egypt's subsidy programme provides items like bread, rice and sugar at reduced prices to nearly 60 million Egyptians out of its more than 105 million population.

Mait added that subsidising petroleum products came as a result of the rise in global oil prices and the impact of the exchange rate changes, "which is considered a major challenge to the state’s public finances."

Egypt let its pound plummet earlier in March to around 47 pounds against the U.S. dollar after its central bank hiked key interest rates by 600 basis points. It later signed an $8 billion expanded loan agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

The currency had been fixed at around 31 pounds against the dollar for 12 months. A more flexible exchange rate has been an IMF requirement to secure the loan.

Egypt's total expenditures will reach 3.9 trillion pounds ($82.89 billion) in the upcoming fiscal year starting July, 1, with revenues expected at 2.6 trillion pounds, the statement cited Mait as saying.

($1 = 46.9500 Egyptian pounds)

(Reporting by Nayera Abdallah, Ahmed Elimam, and Aidan Lewis; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

