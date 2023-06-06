Egypt tender cools Paris wheat prices after Ukraine dam concerns

PARIS, June 6 (Reuters) - European wheat futures gave up earlier sharp gains on Tuesday as competitive offers of Russian wheat in an Egyptian tender eased supply concerns caused by a dam breach in Ukraine.

September wheat BL2U3, the most active contract on Paris-based Euronext, settled 0.1% down at 230.25 euros ($246.05) a tonne. It earlier climbed to 236.50 euros, its highest since May 17, on the news of the breach to the Russian-controlled Nova Kakhovka dam in southern Ukraine.

The damage, which Kyiv and Moscow blame each other for, heightened worries about escalation in the war between the major grain exporters and encouraged more short-covering by investors after a weather-fuelled rally on Monday.

"Investment funds were driving the rally," a futures dealer said. "Then the Egyptian tender showed the state of the export market with low Russian prices."

In Tuesday's tender by Egypt's General Authority for Supply Commodities (GASC), results of which are still pending, Russian wheat offers dominated.

Apart from a single offer of $229 a tonne that was the cheapest, other Russian offers were at $240 a tonne, free on board.

“It seems that $240 is not official but it is the current minimum price although sales offers from Russia well below this are seen most days, with offers as low as $227 for a large 50,000 tonne consignment made this week,” a German trader said.

“But with the lowest French offer almost $20 higher the Russian floor price will probably not help EU sales prospects significantly.”

Ample supplies of competitively priced Russian wheat had helped push Euronext to a 22-month low last week.

The destruction of the dam, following renewed tensions over an agreement allowing Ukrainian grain shipments via the Black Sea, underscored ongoing war risks to export supplies.

Traders were also monitoring dry conditions in some key northern hemisphere wheat belts, including northern Europe where some rain relief is forecast from the end of the week.

In rapeseed, August futures COMQ3 ended 1.4% higher at 429.50 euros a tonne. They earlier struck a three-week high, adding to a 4.2% jump on Monday when weather worries helped the market rebound from last week's 2-1/2 year low.

($1 = 0.9358 euros)

(Reporting by Gus Trompiz in Paris and Michael Hogan in Hamburg; Editing by Alexander Smith and Marguerita Choy)

