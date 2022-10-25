World Markets

Egypt targets primary budget surplus of 2.3% in FY 2024-25

DUBAI, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Egypt is targeting a primary budget surplus of 2.3% for the fiscal year 2024-2025, the finance ministry said on Tuesday.

Egypt's fiscal year begins in July and ends in June.

(Reporting by Moataz Mohamed and Nadine Awadalla; Writing by Lina Najem; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne)

