Egypt targets primary budget surplus of 2.3% in FY 2024-25

DUBAI, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Egypt is targeting a primary budget surplus of 2.3% for the fiscal year 2024-2025, the finance ministry said on Tuesday.

Egypt's fiscal year begins in July and ends in June.

