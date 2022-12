CAIRO, Dec 24 (Reuters) - Egypt targets GDP growth at 5.5% in fiscal year 2023/24, its finance minister Mohamed Maait said in a statement on Saturday.

He added that Egypt also aims at narrowing the budget deficit to 5% in the medium term.

(Reporting by Ahmed Tolba; Writing by Enas Alashray;)

