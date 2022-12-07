World Markets

Egypt targets $1.5-$2.5 bln from the first sovereign Sukuk issuance - finmin

December 07, 2022 — 03:45 am EST

CAIRO, Dec 7 (Reuters) - Egypt is targetting between $1.5 and $2.5 billion from the issuance of its first sovereign Sukuk, finance minister Mohamed Maait told Reuters on Wednesday.

The timing of the issuance will depend on market conditions, and will be handled by either a public or private entity, Mait added.

Mait's deputy Ahmed Kouchouck, however, told reporters on Wednesday that the issuance is planned for this fiscal year.

