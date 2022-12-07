Egypt targets $1.5-$2.5 bln from the first sovereign Sukuk issuance - finmin

CAIRO, Dec 7 (Reuters) - Egypt is targetting between $1.5 and $2.5 billion from the issuance of its first sovereign Sukuk, finance minister Mohamed Maait told Reuters on Wednesday.

The timing of the issuance will depend on market conditions, and will be handled by either a public or private entity, Mait added.

Mait's deputy Ahmed Kouchouck, however, told reporters on Wednesday that the issuance is planned for this fiscal year.

(Reporting by Mahmoud Salama; Editing by Toby Chopra)

((Lina.Najem@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.