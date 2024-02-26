Egypt strategic wheat reserves sufficient for 3.5 months, minister says

CAIRO, Feb 26 (Reuters) - Egypt's strategic reserves of wheat are sufficient for 3.5 months, Supply Minister Ali Moselhy said on Monday.

The country's strategic reserves for sugar are sufficient for six months, while those of vegetable oils are sufficient for five months.

(Reporting by Nafissa Eltahir and Nadine Awadalla in Dubai; writing Tala Ramadan; editing by Jason Neely)

