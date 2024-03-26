Egypt starts repaying up to $1.5 bln in oil company arrears, sources say

Updates with source information on amount being paid, adds background

CAIRO, March 26 (Reuters) - Egypt has started paying off dues owed to foreign companies working on petroleum projects in the country, the government said on Tuesday, with sources saying that up to $1.5 billion had been set aside for the payments.

A cabinet statement said that the payment process that had already begun accounted for about 20% of arrears owed to the companies, adding that the remainder would be paid off through a scheduled plan.

Egypt began accumulating arrears to companies and contractors during a long-running foreign currency shortage. The shortage has eased over the past month after the announcement of a record investment deal, a devaluation and an expansion of Egypt's current International Monetary Fund loan.

Egypt accumulated billions of arrears to foreign oil companies a decade ago, which it began to pay off after another devaluation and IMF deal in 2016.

(Reporting by Maha El Dahan, Patrick Werr and Momen Atallah Writing by Aidan Lewis Editing by David Goodman)

