News & Insights

World Markets

Egypt starts repaying up to $1.5 bln in oil company arrears, sources say

March 26, 2024 — 11:26 am EDT

Written by Maha El Dahan, Patrick Werr, Momen Atallah for Reuters ->

Updates with source information on amount being paid, adds background

CAIRO, March 26 (Reuters) - Egypt has started paying off dues owed to foreign companies working on petroleum projects in the country, the government said on Tuesday, with sources saying that up to $1.5 billion had been set aside for the payments.

A cabinet statement said that the payment process that had already begun accounted for about 20% of arrears owed to the companies, adding that the remainder would be paid off through a scheduled plan.

Egypt began accumulating arrears to companies and contractors during a long-running foreign currency shortage. The shortage has eased over the past month after the announcement of a record investment deal, a devaluation and an expansion of Egypt's current International Monetary Fund loan.

Egypt accumulated billions of arrears to foreign oil companies a decade ago, which it began to pay off after another devaluation and IMF deal in 2016.

(Reporting by Maha El Dahan, Patrick Werr and Momen Atallah Writing by Aidan Lewis Editing by David Goodman)

((Muhammad.AlGebaly@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

World Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.