Egypt starts paying off arrears to petroleum companies

March 26, 2024 — 10:40 am EDT

Written by Momen Atallah for Reuters ->

CAIRO, March 26 (Reuters) - Egypt has started paying off dues owed to foreign companies working on petroleum projects in the country, the government said on Tuesday.

A payment plan for 20% of the arrears has already begun, a Cabinet statement said, adding that the remainder would be paid off through a scheduled plan.

