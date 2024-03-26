Egypt starts paying off arrears to petroleum companies

CAIRO, March 26 (Reuters) - Egypt has started paying off dues owed to foreign companies working on petroleum projects in the country, the government said on Tuesday.

A payment plan for 20% of the arrears has already begun, a Cabinet statement said, adding that the remainder would be paid off through a scheduled plan.

