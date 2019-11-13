World Markets

Egypt starts marketing triple-tranche dollar bonds

Contributor
Davide Barbuscia Reuters
Published

Egypt started marketing a triple-tranche issuance of U.S. dollar denominated bonds on Wednesday, a document from one of the banks leading the deal showed.

The country is marketing a tranche due in 2023 with an initial price guidance of 4.9%-5%, and tranches due in 2032 and 2059 at around 7.5% and 8.6%, respectively.

Each tranche will be of benchmark size, which generally means upwards of $500 million. The bonds will be priced later on Wednesday, according to the document.

