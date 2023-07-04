News & Insights

World Markets
CVX

Egypt starts $1.8 bln gas exploration wells programme -minister

July 04, 2023 — 09:43 am EDT

Written by Nayera Abdallah for Reuters ->

DUBAI, July 4 (Reuters) - Egypt has begun a $1.8 billion programme to drill natural gas exploration wells in the Mediterranean Sea and Nile Delta, petroleum minister Tarek El Molla told UAE state news agency WAM on Tuesday.

The programme is in cooperation with Eni ENI.MI, Chevron CVX.N, ExxonMobil XOM.N, Shell SHEL.L and BP BP.L. The aim is to drill 35 exploration wells within two years, 21 in the current 2023/2024 financial year and 14 in the next year, El Molla told WAM on the sidelines of an OPEC seminar in Vienna.

(Reporting by Nayera Abdallah Editing by David Goodman)

((Nayera.Abdallah@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

World MarketsUS Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CVX
XOM
SHEL
BP

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.