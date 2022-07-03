World Markets

Egypt spent $1.3 bln to secure strategic reserves of staples since April 15 - supply minister

Moataz Mohamed Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/MOHAMED ABD EL GHANY

CAIRO July 3 (Reuters) - Egypt spent 24 billion EGP ($1.28 billion) to secure strategic reserves of staples between April 15 and now, the state news agency reported on Sunday citing Supply Minister Aly Moselhy.

Egypt, one of the world's biggest wheat importers, has in recent years purchased much of its grain from the Black Sea, but saw those imports disrupted by Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

($1 = 18.7600 Egyptian pounds)

(Reporting by Moataz Mohamed Editing by Alexandra Hudson)

((moataz.mohamed@thomsonreuters.com;))

Reuters

