Egypt signs gold deals with Canada's Aton Resources, UK's AKH Gold

CAIRO, Jan 17 (Reuters) - Egypt signed a contract for the exploitation of gold ore and associated minerals with Canada's Aton Resources in the Abu Marawat area of the Eastern Desert, the petroleum ministry said in a statement on Wednesday.

Egypt also signed a gold exploration contract with Britain's AKH GOLD in the B'ar Asel and Gabal al-Mayat areas in the Eastern Desert, it said.

(Reporting by Sarah El Safty; writing by Nayera Abdallah; editing by Jason Neely)

