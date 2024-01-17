News & Insights

Egypt signs gold deals with Canada's Aton Resources, UK's AKH Gold

January 17, 2024 — 07:39 am EST

CAIRO, Jan 17 (Reuters) - Egypt signed a contract for the exploitation of gold ore and associated minerals with Canada's Aton Resources in the Abu Marawat area of the Eastern Desert, the petroleum ministry said in a statement on Wednesday.

Egypt also signed a gold exploration contract with Britain's AKH GOLD in the B'ar Asel and Gabal al-Mayat areas in the Eastern Desert, it said.

