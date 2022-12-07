Egypt signs 7 new MoUs to study green hydrogen projects - cabinet

CAIRO, Dec 7 (Reuters) - Egypt has signed seven new memoranda of understanding with local and international companies to study green hydrogen projects, a cabinet statement said on Wednesday.

The government had previously signed 16 MoUs for green hydrogen projects concentrated in the Suez Canal economic zone, nine of which it converted into framework agreements last month, the statement said.

(Reporting by Momen Saeed Attallah Writing by Aidan Lewis)

