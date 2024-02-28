News & Insights

World Markets

Egypt signs 7 green hydrogen MoUs worth a potential $40 billion

Credit: REUTERS/SAYED SHEASHA

February 28, 2024 — 11:11 am EST

Written by Momen Saeed Atallah for Reuters ->

Adds details and background

CAIRO, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Egypt has signed seven memoranda of understanding with international developers in the fields of green hydrogen and renewable energy in the Suez Canal Economic Zone that could lead to total investment worth around $40 billion over 10 years, a cabinet statement said on Wednesday.

Investment of about $12 billion is expected for a pilot phase, followed by a further $29 billion for the first phase, Planning Minister Hala al-Said said according to the statement.

Egypt has signed a series of memoranda of understanding and framework agreements for the development of green hydrogen over the past two years.

The North African nation is trying to position itself as a green hydrogen and renewable energy hub, but faces competition from other countries in North Africa and the Middle East.

(Reporting by Momen Saeed Atallah, writing by Muhammad Al Gebaly, and Aidan Lewis)

((Muhammad.AlGebaly@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

World Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.