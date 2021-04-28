World Markets

Egypt signs $7.5 bln petrochemical complex deal in Ain Sokhna

Contributor
Momen Saeed Atallah Reuters
Published

Egypt has signed a $7.5 billion deal to construct a petrochemical complex in the Ain Sokhna industrial zone, the government said on Wednesday.

Adds detail and background

CAIRO, April 28 (Reuters) - Egypt has signed a $7.5 billion deal to construct a petrochemical complex in the Ain Sokhna industrial zone, the government said on Wednesday.

The 3.56 million square meter facility is the latest part of the country's efforts to try to develop an energy hub in the eastern Mediterranean.

The deal, between the Red Sea National Refining and Petrochemicals Company and the Suez Canal Economic Zone's development company, aims to produce value-added petroleum products in order to fill Egypt's domestic needs and enable exports.

The products include polyethylene, polypropylene, polyester, bunker fuel and other petroleum and chemical products, the statement said.

(Reporting by Momen Saeed Atallah, writing by Nafisa Eltahir, editing by Louise Heavens and Jane Merriman)

((Nafisa.Eltahir@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest World Markets Videos

    #TradeTalks: Global M&A trends and outlook for the remainder of 2021

    Aon Managing Director of Transaction Solutions joins Jill Malandrino on Nasdaq #TradeTalks​ to discuss global M&A trends and outlook for the remainder of 2021.

    Apr 15, 2021

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore World Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular