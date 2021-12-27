US Markets
APA

Egypt signs $3.5 bln agreement with Apache to develop oil concessions in Western Desert

Contributor
Ahmed Ismail Reuters
Published

Egypt's Ministry of Petroleum signed a $3.5 billion deal with Apache Corp on Monday to develop oil concessions in the Western Desert, the ministry said.

Repeats without change

DUBAI, Dec 27 (Reuters) - Egypt's Ministry of Petroleum signed a $3.5 billion deal with Apache Corp APA.N on Monday to develop oil concessions in the Western Desert, the ministry said.

(Reporting by Ahmed Ismail; Writing by Lina Najem Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

((Lina.Najem@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

APA

Other Topics

World Markets

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular