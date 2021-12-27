Egypt signs $3.5 bln agreement with Apache to develop oil concessions in Western Desert

Repeats without change

DUBAI, Dec 27 (Reuters) - Egypt's Ministry of Petroleum signed a $3.5 billion deal with Apache Corp APA.N on Monday to develop oil concessions in the Western Desert, the ministry said.

(Reporting by Ahmed Ismail; Writing by Lina Najem Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

