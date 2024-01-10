News & Insights

Egypt signs $1.5 bln wind energy agreement with ACWA Power-led consortium

January 10, 2024 — 03:50 am EST

CAIRO, Jan 10 (Reuters) - Egypt signed a $1.5 billion agreement with a consortium led by Saudi Arabia's ACWA Power 2082.SE for a wind energy project, the cabinet office said on Wednesday.

The 1.1 gigawatt wind energy project is located in the Gulf of Suez and Jabal El Zayt areas, the cabinet statement added.

