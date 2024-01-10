Egypt signs $1.5 bln wind energy agreement with ACWA Power-led consortium

CAIRO, Jan 10 (Reuters) - Egypt signed a $1.5 billion agreement with a consortium led by Saudi Arabia's ACWA Power 2082.SE for a wind energy project, the cabinet office said on Wednesday.

The 1.1 gigawatt wind energy project is located in the Gulf of Suez and Jabal El Zayt areas, the cabinet statement added.

(Reporting by Momen Saeed Atallah, Writing by Ahmed Elimam, Editing by Louise Heavens)

((Ahmed.Elimam@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.