Egypt shuts two Mediterranean ports due to bad weather

CAIRO, Jan 3 (Reuters) - Egypt on Friday closed the harbours of two of its Mediterranean ports, Alexandria and Dekheila, due to bad weather, the Alexandria Port Authority said.

The harbours were shut due to high waves and wind speeds, preventing ships from entering or leaving the ports, though loading and unloading within the ports was continuing normally, the authority said in a statement.

(Reporting by Ahmed Salem in Alexandria Writing by Aidan Lewis; editing by David Evans)

