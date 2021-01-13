Egypt shuts six Red Sea ports due to bad weather

Updates with further closures

CAIRO, Jan 13 (Reuters) - Egypt has closed five Red Sea commercial ports and one fishing port because of high winds and rough seas, the Red Sea Ports Authority and three sources said on Wednesday.

The ports of Suez, Nuweiba and Zeitiyat were shut, the authority said. The ports of Adabiya and Ain al-Sokhna, in addition to a fishing port in Suez were also closed, the sources said. They could not be named because they are not authorised to speak to the media.

At the ports of Suez and Zeitiyat, winds are 20-25 knots and waves are 2-3 metres high, the Red Sea authority said in a statement.

For Nuweiba port, the winds are 28-30 southwesterly knots, wave heights are between 2-3 metres.

(Reporting by Youssry Mohamed; Writing by Mahmoud Mourad; Editing by Louise Heavens and Barbara Lewis)

