Egypt shuts four ports due to bad weather

Adds two more port shutdowns

CAIRO, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Egypt has closed four ports on the Red Sea due to bad weather, officials said on Wednesday.

The ports of Adabiya and Sokhna were expected to re-open as soon as weather conditions improve, according to a statement by the General Authority for the Suez Canal Economic Zone.

The ports of Sharm El Sheikh and Suez were also shut later, the Red Sea Ports Authority said.

(Reporting by Amal Abbas; Writing by Sarah El Safty; Editing by Kevin Liffey)

