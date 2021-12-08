Egypt shuts four ports due to bad weather

World Markets

Egypt has closed four ports on the Red Sea due to bad weather, officials said on Wednesday.

CAIRO, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Egypt has closed four ports on the Red Sea due to bad weather, officials said on Wednesday.

The ports of Adabiya and Sokhna were expected to re-open as soon as weather conditions improve, according to a statement by the General Authority for the Suez Canal Economic Zone.

The ports of Sharm El Sheikh and Suez were also shut later, the Red Sea Ports Authority said.

