CAIRO, March 13 (Reuters) - Egypt has set the procurement price of local wheat at 2000 Egyptian pounds ($41.32) per ardeb (150 kilograms) for the 2024/2025 season, a cabinet statement said on Wednesday.

($1 = 48.4000 Egyptian pounds)

(Reporting by Momen Saeed Atallah, Writing by Nayera Abdallah)

((Nayera.Abdallah@thomsonreuters.com;))

