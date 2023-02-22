Egypt sets procurement price floors for key commodities-PM

Adds details

CAIRO, Feb 22 (Reuters) - Egypt's prime minister Mostafa Madbouly on Wednesday announced "guaranteed prices" that would serve as price floors for the procurement of four key commodities in an effort to incentivise local farmers.

The commodities listed were white and yellow corn, sunflower seeds and soybeans.

"We're announcing these contract prices (..) to fill the current gap and to reduce our imports of these commodities," Madbouly said.

The government will pay at least EGP 9,000 ($294.31) per tonne for white corn, EGP 9,500 for yellow corn, EGP 18,000 for soybeans and EGP 15,000 for sunflower seeds.

These rates could rise if prices on global exchanges are higher, but will never fall below the "guaranteed price," Madbouly said.

Madbouly added that the scheme could be used for other strategic goods, including wheat, which the government had set a local procurement price of EGP 1,250 Egyptian pounds per ardeb (150 kilograms)in January.

The move follows months-long complaints of supply shortages and spikes in prices of key commodities such as feed, poultry, and rice amid soaring inflation stemming from port blockages and rising import costs.

Inflation in Egypt has accelerated to five-year highs, after the war in Ukraine hit finances, and the currency has been devalued by nearly 50% since March 2022 amidst negotiations with the International Monetary Fund.

