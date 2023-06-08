Egypt set to fall short of local wheat procurement target -official

Adds no comment in paragraph 2, detail on procurement so far in paragraph 3, background in paragraphs 4-5

DUBAI, June 8 (Reuters) - Egypt may not achieve its local wheat procurement target of four million tonnes for the season, a senior government official said on Thursday.

The government official did not give details of expected procurement. Egypt's supply ministry, which handles the procurement of wheat, and the agriculture ministry, declined to comment.

Egypt's government usually procures wheat from April to July. As of June 7, the government had procured 3.15 million tonnes, according to supply ministry documents. That compares to 3.58 million tonnes on the same day last year.

The government procured a total of 4.2 million tonnes last year, from a target of at least 6 million tonnes.

Egypt has been trying to boost domestic wheat procurement to reduce its import bill amid a dollar shortage. Egypt is among the world's top wheat importers.

