Egypt sells five-year dollar green bonds

Egypt started marketing five-year U.S. dollar-denominated green bonds on Tuesday at around 5.75%, a document showed, the first sale of green bonds by a government in the Middle East and North Africa.

The deal is expected to be of benchmark size, which generally means at least $500 million.

Proceeds from the debt sale, which will be completed later on Tuesday, will be used to finance or refinance green projects in sectors such as transportation, renewable energy and energy efficiency.

Credit Agricole, Citi, HSBC and Deutsche Bank have been hired to arrange the deal.

