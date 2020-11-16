World Markets

Egypt sees deficit falling to 6.5% of GDP next year -document

Contributors
Nadine Awadalla Reuters
Ehab Farouk Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/AMR ABDALLAH DALSH

Egypt plans to reduce its budget deficit to 6.5% of gross domestic product (GDP) in the year beginning July 2021 from 7.5% this year, according to a finance ministry document obtained by Reuters on Monday.

Adds details on government debt and inflation

CAIRO, Nov 16 (Reuters) - Egypt plans to reduce its budget deficit to 6.5% of gross domestic product (GDP) in the year beginning July 2021 from 7.5% this year, according to a finance ministry document obtained by Reuters on Monday.

Government debt was forecast to rise to 88% of GDP in fiscal 2021/22 from the 83% projected for this year, said the document, which was dated October.

The average interest rate on government debt instruments was expected to edge down to 13% from 13.5% this year, while headline inflation was targeted to come in at between 6% and 12% in 2021/22, unchanged from the current target range, the document showed.

.

(Reporting by Nadine Awadalla and Ehab Farouk; Writing by Ulf Laessing and Patrick Werr; Editing by Hugh Lawson and Giles Elgood)

((Ulf.Laessing@thomsonreuters.com; Reuters Messaging: follow me on twitter @ulflaessing))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore World Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular