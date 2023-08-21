News & Insights

World Markets

Egypt seeks wheat in international tender

August 21, 2023 — 03:02 pm EDT

Written by Sarah El Safty for Reuters ->

CAIRO, Aug 21 (Reuters) - Egypt’s state grains buyer the General Authority for Supply Commodities (GASC) is seeking wheat in an international purchasing tender.

The deadline for offers is Aug. 22. Offers should be submitted on a free-on-board (FOB) basis, for at sight payment using funding from the ITFC, GASC said on Monday.

Shipment will be from Oct. 5-20 and/or Oct. 25-Nov. 10 and/or Nov 15-30.

(Reporting by Sarah El Safty; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

((omar-abdelrazek@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

World MarketsCommodities
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.