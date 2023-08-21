Egypt seeks wheat in international tender

CAIRO, Aug 21 (Reuters) - Egypt’s state grains buyer the General Authority for Supply Commodities (GASC) is seeking wheat in an international purchasing tender.

The deadline for offers is Aug. 22. Offers should be submitted on a free-on-board (FOB) basis, for at sight payment using funding from the ITFC, GASC said on Monday.

Shipment will be from Oct. 5-20 and/or Oct. 25-Nov. 10 and/or Nov 15-30.

