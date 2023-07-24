Egypt says it expects up to $ 15 bln investments in Zohr gas field in three years

Adds comment, details

CAIRO, July 24 (Reuters) - Egypt's Zohr gas field has achieved $ 12 billion in investments and is expected to hit $ 15 billion in three years, a government statement said on Monday.

"The field is operating in full capacity while news of technical issues is incorrect", it said.

Work is underway on the field's 20th well which is expected to generate 2.3 bln cubic metres of gas per day, according to the statement.

(Reporting By Momen Saeed Atallah; Writing by Moaz Abd-Alaziz; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)

