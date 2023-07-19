Egypt says initial signs are GDP grew 4.2% in financial year to June 30

CAIRO, July 19 (Reuters) - Initial calculations show that Egypt's economy grew 4.2% in the financial year which ended June 30, Egypt's cabinet said in a statement citing the finance minister.

The overall deficit reached 6.2% in the 2022-2023 financial year, from 6.1% in the year prior, the minister said.

(Reporting by Momen Saeed Atallah Writing by Nadine Awadalla Editing by Peter Graff)

