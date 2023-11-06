Egypt said to buy around 100,000 metric tons white sugar in tender –traders

HAMBURG, Nov 6 (Reuters) - Egypt's state commodity buyer GASC is believed to have purchased around or over 100,000 metric tons of white refined sugar in an international tender which closed on Sunday, traders said on Monday.

It was bought from Wakalex on behalf of ED&F Man and also from Savola Egypt at estimated $780 a metric tons CIF.

GASC was seeking the sugar on behalf of the Egyptian Sugar & Integrated Industries Company (ESIIC). Offers were sought for arrival in Egypt between Nov. 27 and Dec. 15 for at-sight payment using funding from the International Islamic Trade Finance Corporation (ITFC).

The sugar should be for human consumption and supplied in 50 kilogram packages.

(Reporting by Michael Hogan in Hamburg and Sarah El Safty in Cairo )

