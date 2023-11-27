Egypt said to buy about 50,000 metric tons white sugar in tender

HAMBURG, Nov 27 (Reuters) - Egyptian state buyer GASC is believed to have purchased around 50,000 metric tons of white sugar in an international tender which closed on Saturday, traders said on Monday.

It was said to have been bought from Savola at an estimated $755 a ton CIF free out.

The tender had sought January/February 2024 arrival in Egypt. No purchase was immediately reported of white sugar also sought in the tender.

Traders had reported offers in the tender earlier on Monday.

Reports reflect assessments from traders and further estimates of prices and volumes are still possible later.

(Reporting by Michael Hogan in Hamburg and Sarah El Safty in Cairo )

((michael.j.hogan@thomsonreuters.com; +49 172 671 36 54; Reuters Messaging: michael.hogan.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.